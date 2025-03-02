British counter-terrorism police are reviewing complaints regarding a BBC documentary on Gaza that featured the son of a Hamas official , raising concerns over editorial standards at the publicly funded broadcaster, PA Media reports.

A spokesperson for the Metropolitan Police quoted in the report confirmed that the issue is under assessment.

“We’re aware of a BBC documentary about Gaza and have received a number of reports raising concerns. Officers from the Met’s Counter Terrorism Command are currently evaluating whether any police action is necessary,” said the spokesperson.

The BBC acknowledged on Thursday that there were “serious flaws” in the program. British Prime Minister Keir Starmer later said he is "concerned" by the documentary.

On Friday, UK Culture Secretary Lisa Nandy met with BBC chairman Dr. Samir Shah, stating that she expected “no stone to be left unturned” in the BBC’s review of the documentary.

The BBC has repeatedly been criticized for the blatant anti-Israel bias in its reporting. This criticism has increased since Hamas’ October 7, 2023 attack on Israel and the war in Gaza which followed.

In November of 2023, the corporation published an apology after falsely claiming that IDF troops were targeting medical teams in battles in and around the Shifa Hospital in Gaza.

Before that, the BBC falsely accused Israel of being responsible for an explosion at a hospital in Gaza , which the IDF proved was caused by an Islamic Jihad rocket.

The network later acknowledged that “it was false to speculate” on the explosion.

In August, more than 200 people from Britain's TV and film industry called for an urgent investigation into allegations of antisemitism at the BBC.

A month later, a report found that the BBC violated its own editorial guidelines more than 1,500 times during the first four months of the war between Israel and Hamas, and noted “deeply worrying pattern of bias" against the Jewish state during that period.

Just a few weeks ago, BBC News presenter Nicky Shiller referred to three hostages who were released by Hamas as “prisoners”, similar to the term used for the terrorists imprisoned in Israel.

His remarks sparked an uproar, leading the network to apologize.