The real reason why Omer Shem Tov kissed his captors

The Hamas terrorists' camera angle revealed the truth behind their attempt to portray hostage Omer Shem Tov as if he kissed the terrorists.

In a section of the footage, which was not broadcast on Al Jazeera, one of the terrorists is seen whispering something to Shem Tov and seconds later he kissed one of the terrorists on his forehead and was later filmed kissing another terrorist.

During the 'ceremony' held on Saturday, Hamas made another cynical move, by bringing hostages Guy Gilboa-Dalal and Eviatar David to the site, so they could watch the release and then they were taken back to the tunnels.

Guy Gilboa-Dalal's father told Channel 12 News after the video was released: "This is the first time I have seen my son in 16 months. This is the best sign of life I could ask for, but on the other hand, there's nothing more cruel than that. It's not surprising, but they have stooped to a lower level, to abuse people like this. It just shows the greatest and most urgent need to get them out of there."

Ye’ela David, Eviatar's sister, wrote: "They are alive, they put both of them in the most shocking and horrendous situation possible this morning. There is no limit to the abhorring cynicism of these monsters. I admire you, my brothers."