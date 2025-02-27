Defense Minister Israel Katz on Thursday revealed that Israel has seized the Hamas terror group's "attack portfolios" for towns in Judea, Samaria, and along the "seam line."

The "seam line" refers to towns which were on the Israeli border in 1948, but were no longer border towns after Israel conquered Jordanian-occupied Judea, Samaria, and Jerusalem in 1967.

At a conference of regional councils, Katz said that Israel "had information that Hamas was planning to attack soldiers and communities - during the course of the ceasefire."

He stressed that the Philadelphi Corridor, which runs along the Egypt-Gaza border, will remain a buffer zone "just like in Lebanon and Syria."

"I saw with my own eyes more than a few tunnels penetrating the Philadelphi, some of which were closed - and some of which were open," Katz added.

Earlier on Thursday, an Israeli source clarified that Israel will not withdraw from the Philadelphi Corridor, despite reports that this was required as per the ceasefire deal with Hamas.

The Philadelphi Corridor runs parallel to the Gaza-Egypt border and is key in preventing smuggling and keeping Hamas in check.

"We won't leave the Philadelphi Corridor," the source stressed. "We won't allow the Hamas murderers to return to wandering with trucks and rifles on our border, and we won't allow them to rebuild themselves through smuggling."