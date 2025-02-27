Yamam counterterrorism officers last month arrested terrorists Ahmad Zakarna, aged 21, and Tariq Abu Zayid, aged 25, as they traveled in their vehicle in Shechem (Nablus).

Both are residents of Qabatiya and affiliated with the Palestinian Islamic Jihad terror group.

During their interrogation, it became clear that the suspects were on their way to carry out a shooting attack in Huwara and even received a 100-kilogram explosive from Jenin Battalion terrorists, which they were planning to activate against IDF forces in Judea and Samaria.