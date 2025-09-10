IDF forces and the Border Police's undercover unit in Judea and Samaria on Tuesday arrested a terrorist suspected of involvement in terror activities in the Ein Beit El-Ma area of Shechem (Nablus).

The operation, which was guided by ISA intelligence, took place in hostile territory during daylight hours, as part of an undercover mission that included both mounted and foot movement.

The forces succeeded in locating the suspect and carrying out a swift and precise arrest. They then left the area without casualties.

The arrested suspect was transferred for ISA interrogation.

In a statement, the Border Police said, "The undercover units of the Border Police will continue to operate together with security forces with determination and professionalism to thwart terrorism and protect the security of Israeli citizens."