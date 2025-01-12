Israeli security forces arrested two armed terrorists on Saturday night in Shechem (Nablus) who were en route to commit a terror attack within the immediate time frame.

The terrorists were arrested in a joint ISA, Israel Police, Yamam, and IDF operation. They were identified as Ahmad Zakarna, aged 21, and Tariq Abu Zayid, aged 25, both residents of Qabatiya and affiliated with the Palestinian Islamic Jihad terror group.

Forces apprehended the two terrorists in their vehicle and found two loaded and ready-for-use M-16 assault rifles, tactical vests, facemasks, and a lot of ammunition.

Initial questioning by the ISA found that they had left Jenin and were on the way to commit a shooting attack. The ISA's investigation is ongoing. "The security forces will continue to work to eliminate terror and defend the residents of the State of Israel," the forces stated.