The IDF, Israel Border Police, and Shin Bet (Israel Security Agency) announced on Friday evening that, in operational activities conducted simultaneously in three areas in the Menashe and Samaria Regional Brigades, the security forces eliminated a terrorist and apprehended terrorists who fired toward IDF soldiers.

In Tell, near Shechem (Nablus), Yamam forces guided by the ISA eliminated the terrorist who fired at and injured a reserve combat soldier during operational activity on Thursday. The terrorist was an operative in the Palestinian Authority police.

During the activity, the forces identified the terrorist holding a long weapon. The terrorist fired at them, and the forces subsequently eliminated him. IDF troops apprehended an additional terrorist who surrendered himself during the operation, who was also an operative in the PA police, according to the statement.

In Burqin, IDF soldiers guided by the ISA apprehended a terrorist who fired at them and attempted to harm them during the activity in the area.

Simultaneously, Yamam forces operated in Far'a to apprehend an additional individual suspected of terror activity.

The apprehended terrorists, all of them operatives in the PA police, were transferred for further questioning by the ISA.

