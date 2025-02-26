Ariel, Kfir, and Shiri Bibas, kidnapped to Gaza from their home in Nir Oz and murdered days or weeks after they were taken hostage, will be laid to rest Wednesday.

Though Hamas claimed that Israel killed Shiri and her sons in an airstrike, forensic evidence, obtained after their bodies were returned to Israel last week, shows that Kfir and Ariel were killed by the terrorists with their bare hands no later than November 2023. Their mother was killed around the same time; her body as well showed no signs of having been killed in an explosion.

The procession left the funeral home in Rishon Lezion and will travel past the Rishonim Interchange, the Yavne Interchange brigde, the Ad Halom bridge, Nitzanim Junction, Silver Junction, Yad Mordechai Junction, Nir Am Junction, and Sha'ar Hanegev Junction. The public may stand at the side of the road to pay last respects.

The Families Forum stated, "The Bibas family and the Forum call on the entire nation of Israel to stand with Israeli flags at the roadsides and accompany them on their last journey to eternal rest."

The funeral itself will take place at the Nir Oz cemetery, attended by a limited number of people; it will be broadcast live from 11:30 a.m.

On Tuesday evening, ahead of the funeral, the Knesset was illuminated in orange light, and throughout the day a similar gesture will take place.

Knesset Speaker Amir Ohana will open the Knesset plenum at 11:00 a.m. with a moment of silence in memory of Kfir, Ariel, Shiri, and Oded Lifshitz, whose remains were also returned to Israel last week, and in memory of all of those who were murdered and fell in the October 7 massacre and the ensuing war.

Earlier, both the coalition and opposition asked Ohana to open the discussions with a moment of silence parallel to the funeral.

