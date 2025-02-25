The Knesset building was lit up this evening (Tuesday) in orange, ahead of the funeral procession for Shiri, Ariel and Kfir Bibas, which will take place tomorrow.

The Knesset building will be lit up in orange tomorrow as well.

Tomorrow, Knesset Speaker Amir Ohana will open the Knesset plenum session at 11:00 AM with a minute of silence in memory of Shiri, Ariel and Kfir Bibas, and Oded Lifshitz, who were murdered in captivity, and in memory of all those murdered and fallen since October 7, 2023, and during the Sword of Iron War.

Yesterday, members of the coalition and the opposition asked Ohana to open the Knesset plenum with a minute of silence, at the same time as the funeral of Shiri, Ariel and Kfir Bibas.