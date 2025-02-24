Shiri Bibas and her sons Ariel and Kfir, age 4 and ten months when they were brutally murdered by Hamas, will be laid to rest on Wednesday.

The family has requested to limit the funeral to invitees only, but the public will be able to pay their last respects by accompanying the funeral procession and holding Israeli flags at the side of the road.

The procession will leave the Rishon Lezion burial society at 7:45 a.m., and make its way to the Rishonim Interchange. At 8:15 a.m., the funeral will pass the bridge at the Yavne Interchange, after which it will cross the Ad Halom - Nitzanim Junction bridge. At 8:45 a.n., the procession will reach the Yad Mordechai Junction, and approximately 15 minutes later, it will reach the Nir Am Junction. At 9:15 a.m., the procession will reach the Shaar Hanegev Junction. At 11:30, the eulogies from the funeral ceremony will be broadcast to the public.

The bodies of Ariel and Kfir were returned to Israel on Thursday, in exchange for approximately half of the women and minors arrested in Gaza since October 7. Shiri's body should have been returned with them, but it was not - Hamas swapped the body of a Gazan woman for Shiri's body, a swap which Israel quickly discovered. The terror group then returned a second body on Friday, which Israel soon confirmed to be Shiri's.

On Friday, IDF spokesman Daniel Hagari revealed that Ariel and Kfir had been killed in cold blood Hamas terrorists, who then attempted to cover up the brutal murder by pelting their little bodies with rocks in an attempt to simulate damage from an airstrike.