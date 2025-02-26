Families of female lookouts who served at the Nahal Oz outpost are furious about the leak of the IDF investigation of the failures of the October 7 attack to the media before it was shown to them.

"We are shocked and pained by the leak of the IDF investigation before it was shown to us, the bereaved families. The least we deserve is to be able to receive answers about the failure that led to the murder of our daughters before the public does," the families stated.

They added, "The leak of the investigation before it was presented to us is a great shame for the IDF and a continuation of the army's disgraceful conduct toward the bereaved families."

As a result, many families are considering whether to attend the presentation of the IDF investigation on Thursday. The families noted that the head of the Manpower Directorate and other IDF officials had previously promised a Military Police investigation into earlier leaks, but no such investigations have taken place so far. They are demanding an investigation into the current leak as well.

The IDF in response called on the media to halt the publication of details of the investigation before it is presented to the families.

"These publications severely harm the feelings of the families, who are forced to learn details—sometimes riddled with inaccuracies—about the deaths of their loved ones through the media before they themselves have officially received the full information from the IDF," the statement said.

The IDF further emphasized that it is acting "with full sensitivity and responsibility to complete the investigations and present them to the families first, and only then to the public." The IDF added that it is requesting the media's cooperation in refraining from publishing partial information.

"At this time, we ask that the dignity of the bereaved families and of the communities be prioritized," the IDF stated.