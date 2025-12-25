Shikma Bressler, one of the leaders of the left-wing protest against Netanyahu's government, appeared on Lior Kenan and Shay Golden's show on Channel 13 News, and criticized the public for not participating in the demonstrations.

“You’re not exempt from responsibility. Don’t tell me 'I’m a journalist,'" she said to Golden. "Because this is also your country, and your children won’t be able to live here. These are the lives of the heads of the TV channels, of the managers in high-tech, of the managers in academia, of my students, and of my children - of everyone.”

According to her, even if one disagrees with some of the messages or symbols at the protests, one should not remain indifferent: "Don’t be in the place where it says 'Netanyahu is a traitor,' but be in the place that says - I can’t maintain a normal life here because things are falling apart."

She explained: "Because this thing is falling apart and that’s dangerous, and not only that, because we’ve already seen the price of this danger. Because we didn’t manage to bring down this government before October 7th - we got 1,200 dead. That’s on each and every one of us. Nobody should sit at home and say, 'I’m a journalist, so I didn’t speak.'"

She added, "Because we didn’t speak and didn’t bring this up, 1,200 people were killed here. We need to bring more and more people, and Shay Golden shouldn’t say that because someone held up a stupid sign somewhere, that’s what bothers him. So what? Someone held up a stupid sign."