Hanukkah is about light confronting darkness. About quiet courage. About faith that survives when the night feels endless.

For Natan Kenig, 46, father of four from Jerusalem, this Hanukkah carries unexpected meaning.

For 28 years with ZAKA, Natan ran toward places most people turn away from - moments of loss, tragedy, unbearable pain. Not for recognition. Out of responsibility and compassion.

Then came October 7, 2023.

When sirens wailed during Simchat Torah prayers, Natan went immediately. What he encountered on Route 232 changed his life forever.

It's a road that should take nine minutes to drive. Natan spent months there.

"We collected every piece of a person," Natan recalls. "Every fragment of earth that had remains on it was taken to collect DNA samples, so families would have comfort, so they would have a grave to come and cry over."

For months, day after day, under fire, starting even while terrorists still roamed, Natan worked relentlessly ensuring no family would be left without closure.

This was not battlefield heroism. This was quieter, heavier - the heroism of the soul.

Because of Natan and his ZAKA comrades, there are zero unidentified persons from October 7. Every family has a place to grieve. Every victim has a home.

That is the miracle no one talks about.

But miracles exact a price.

When the work ended, Natan was left carrying unbearable weight. The trauma followed him home. It wakes him screaming. It stands between him and the restaurant kitchen where he once created joy as "the chef of the region."

His beloved business - which supported local farmers and employed dozens of families - collapsed. He cannot cross its threshold. Hundreds of thousands of shekels in debt tower over him. Suppliers who trusted him wait for payment.

Yet even drowning, even in severe trauma treatment, Natan refuses bankruptcy.

"I can't abandon them - just like I didn't abandon the victims on October 7."

This is where Hanukkah enters his story.

Hanukkah teaches that even a small light pushes back great darkness. That one candle is enough to begin.

For 28 years, Natan was that candle for others - bringing dignity to victims, closure to families, hope to those drowning in grief.

This Hanukkah, it's our turn to light a candle for him.

To offer strength when his is depleted. To remind him he's not alone - just as he reminded hundreds of families they weren't alone.

Every donation does three things:

First, it pays real people - suppliers who extended trust, farmers who provided ingredients, employees who worked faithfully. People who believed in Natan and now struggle because he won't abandon them.

Second, it tells every ZAKA volunteer who worked months under fire: Your sacrifice matters. Israel won't let you pay the price alone.

Third, it lights one more candle against darkness. The man who brought light to hundreds won't be left in shadow.

Your contribution creates immediate light:

The Hanukkah lights must be visible from the street - placed where others can see them.

Natan's sacrifice has been invisible too long. The "invisible victims" who created the miracle of zero unidentified persons need to be seen.

For 28 years, he answered every call. For months after October 7, he answered again - collecting every fragment so families could have peace.

This Hanukkah, answer his.

Every donation goes directly to clearing debts and rebuilding. Zero fees. Zero delays. One hundred percent impact for a man who gave everything and asks only to keep his promises.

He ensured no family was left in darkness.

Let's ensure he's not left there either.

This Hanukkah, every contribution is light.

This Hanukkah, every contribution is light.

P.S. Hanukkah lights must be seen from the street. Share Natan's story. Make his sacrifice visible. Don't let the man who brought light to hundreds remain in shadow.