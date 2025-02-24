The Hamas terrorist organization may send the bodies of two dead hostages to Egypt in exchange for the release of half of the terrorists Israel refused to release on Saturday, Channel 12 News reported.

Israel delayed the release of 602 terrorists following repeated violations of the terms of the ceasefire deal with Israel in the humiliating spectacles and celebrations it stages with every hostage release.

According to the report, Hamas is considering releasing the bodies of two hostages in exchange for the release of 301 of the 602 terrorists. Sending the bodies to Egypt is supposed to avoid the spectacles that have occurred with previous hostage releases.

Earlier, the Saudi Asharq Al-Awsat newspaper reported there are negotiations that may lead to Hamas giving Israel the bodies of two murdered hostages. According to the report, the hostages' bodies could have been returned as early as this evening, though this did not occur.

The sources did not specify which hostages would be released.

Israel's defense echelon has not yet responded to the report, and no official response has been received from the Israeli government or the mediators.

An Israeli source later said that the report is "not true."

Earlier on Monday, Israel informed the mediators that it is willing to release the 602 terrorists whose release was scheduled for Saturday, in exchange for the receipt of the four murdered hostages whose remains were scheduled to be released on Thursday.

The four conclude the first stage of the deal; Israel and the Hamas terror group have not yet reached agreements regarding the second stage.

Earlier, Israel explained that the delay was due to the dehumanizing "release ceremonies" carried out as each of the hostages were released, and the fact that Hamas swapped the body of hostage Shiri Bibas with that of a Gazan woman.

Also on Monday morning, Hamas spokesman Hazem Qasem said that the release of the 602 terrorists is a critical condition for continued talks.