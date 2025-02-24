The White House on Sunday expressed support for Israel’s decision to delay the release of more than 600 terrorist prisoners.

"Given Hamas' barbaric treatment of the hostages, including the hideous parade of the Bibas children's coffins through the streets of Gaza, Israel's decision to delay the release of prisoners is an appropriate response,” White House National Security Council spokesman Brian Hughes said in a statement.

Hughes added that President Trump is "prepared to support Israel in whatever course of action it chooses regarding Hamas.”

The Prime Minister's Office announced early Sunday morning that in light of Hamas' repeated violations, it has been decided to delay the release of terrorists that was planned for Saturday.

According to the announcement, one of the reasons for the decision is the ceremonies that humiliate the hostages and the cynical exploitation of the hostages for propaganda purposes.

The PMO clarified that the terrorist release will only take place after the release of the next hostages has been assured, and without the humiliating ceremonies.

Following the decision, the terrorists who were set to be released were removed from the buses and returned to their prison cells.