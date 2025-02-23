Palestinian affairs analyst Ohad Hemo warned on Saturday night of the danger of the murderous terrorist Abd al-Nasser Issa, a terrorist imprisoned in Israel, calling him one of Israel's dangerous prisoners.

According to him, he may be the next Marwan Issa, who was a member of Hamas' political bureau, and who linked the military leadership to the political leadership.

Issa, who is expected to be released tonight, is considered a figure of influence among security prisoners and has deep connections with terrorist elements outside the prison.

The terrorist is a disciple of Yahya Ayyash ("the Engineer"), who had entrusted him with the command of Hamas operations in the West Bank. He was first arrested in 1984 for two and a half years, and charged with membership in a cell responsible for throwing explosive devices and Molotov cocktails at IDF patrols.

Another of the released this evening is Nael Barghouti, who was convicted of the murder of bus driver Mordechai Yekuel in 1978.

Among the released was also the leader of the Hamas prisoners in the last four years, Salama Katawi, who was imprisoned in 2009 for his involvement in military activity and was sentenced to 15 years. Bilal Abu Ganem, who was sentenced to three life terms for carrying out a 2015 attack on Jerusalem's Route 78 bus, in which three Israelis were murdered, will also be released.

Another prisoner to be released is Halil Jabarin Abu-Hamid, a resident of Yatta who murdered Ari Fuld in 2018 in a shopping center at Gush Etzion Junction and was sentenced to life in prison. He will be released along with Omar al-Zaban, who was sentenced to 27 life sentences and 25 years in prison, and has been in custody for more than 19 years. He is one of the heads of the Al-Qassam Brigades, the military wing of Hamas, and has been indicted on a number of charges relating to terrorist attacks and his responsibility for a number of attacks in which 27 Israelis were murdered.

Samer Makhroom, who has served 38 years in prison after being convicted of the murder of a yeshiva student in Jerusalem in 1986, and Ala'a A-Din Al-Bazian, who has served 42 years in prison for his involvement in various attacks, including the kidnapping of the three teenagers from Gush Etzion in June 2014, will be released.