Dr. Chen Kugel, director of the National Institute of Forensic Medicine, also known as "Abu Kabir," on Saturday confirmed that his team had positively identified the remains of hostage Shiri Bibas, who was murdered in Hamas captivity in the early weeks of the war.

In a statement, Kugel stressed that there is "no evidence" that Shiri Bibas was killed in an airstrike.

The findings prove that Hamas' claim that Israel killed Shiri Bibas and her sons Ariel and Kfir in an airstrike is false, and an attempt to both mislead the international community and cause Israelis psychological harm.

"We identified Shiri Bibas two days after we identified her children," Kugel said. "Our examination found no evidence of injuries caused by bombing."

He added: "Since Thursday morning we have worked professionally and carefully to provide clear answers to the Lifshitz and Bibas-Silberman families. It’s a difficult day for the families, for us, the medical staff, and for the entire nation of Israel."

"We have witnessed unimaginable depths of cruelty and evil. Our hearts go [out] to the family and we continue to hope for the return of all the remaining captives."