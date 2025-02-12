Swedish authorities announced on Tuesday that they had detained an individual in the Stockholm region on suspicion of planning terrorist activities linked to violent Islamist extremism, Reuters reported.

According to police, the suspect faces allegations of preparing a terrorist offense, aggravated participation in a terrorist organization, planning an attempted murder, and preparing to violate laws regarding the use of explosives.

In a statement, officials clarified that the case is not connected to any ongoing investigations.

Law enforcement officers carried out the operation in the capital area on Tuesday morning, with the arrest taking place without incident, according to Reuters.

Authorities did not disclose the identity of the suspect or provide details about the possible target.

Sweden heightened its terrorism alert level to the second-highest tier in 2023, citing an increased threat to Swedish nationals both domestically and abroad.

The decision followed a series of public desecrations of the Quran, which sparked outrage among Muslims and prompted threats from jihadist groups.

Last week, a Swedish court sentenced an anti-Islam activist to a suspended sentence and a fine after finding him guilty of hate crimes.

Salwan Najem, a Swedish citizen, was convicted for "having expressed contempt for the Muslim ethnic group because of their religious beliefs on four occasions," according to the Stockholm district court.

Najem had been campaigning alongside Salwan Momika, who was involved in Quran-burning incidents. Momika was shot dead a week earlier , on the same day he was due to receive a verdict in a separate case.

The Stockholm district court stated that both Najem and Momika desecrated the Quran while making offensive remarks about Islam, its religious leaders, and mosque activities.