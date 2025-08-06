The European Jewish Association (EJA) welcomes the recent announcement by Sweden’s Christian Democrats, a party in the governing coalition, which clearly states that Hamas bears primary responsibility for the war in Gaza and the suffering of civilians.

The party emphasized that pressure should focus on Hamas and its state sponsors not on Israel, which is acting under extreme security threats.

The Christian Democrats also proposed key policy steps, including:

* Naming Hamas solely responsible in EU/UN resolutions

* Sanctions on Iran, Qatar, and Turkey for supporting Hamas

* Asset freezes and travel bans on Hamas- and Hezbollah-linked individuals

* Support for Arab calls demanding Hamas disarm

* Relocation of Sweden’s embassy to Jerusalem

EJA Chairman Rabbi Menachem Margolin said, “This is a welcome correction that brings clarity where it’s badly needed. We hope other parties in Europe will show similar courage.”

David Lega , who until recently served as the representative of the Swedish Christian Democrats in the European Parliament and is now Senior Adviser for Advocacy at the EJA, stated that the efforts he invested, together with others, led to this encouraging outcome.

“This is a strong and timely message. EJA’s persistent dialogue with leaders played a role in making this shift possible,” he added.

EJA maintains ongoing engagement by EJA with Swedish and European policymakers, encouraging a more principled and fact-based approach to the conflict.

“This policy shift from a governing party in Sweden sets an important precedent for other European democracies,” EJA added in its statement, stressing that it will continue its efforts to encourage similar clarity and responsibility in other member states — standing firm against terrorism, antisemitism, and the erosion of democratic values.