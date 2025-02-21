Hamas claimed on Friday evening that it had handed over the body of Shiri Bibas to the Red Cross, Al Jazeera reported.

Israel is looking into the report.

Bibas’ body was supposed to have been returned to Israel on Thursday, with the bodies of her two sons, Kfir and Ariel, but the IDF announced , following the completion of the identification process by the National Institute of Forensic Medicine, that that body that was received was not that of Shiri Bibas, and was of an anonymous, unidentified woman.

Hamas on Friday morning confirmed that the fourth body given to Israel in exchange for living terrorists was not that of Shiri Bibas.

The group claimed, "Shiri Bibas' remains apparently became mixed with the remains of other dead under the rubble, after the IAF struck the place where she was staying."

