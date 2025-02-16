The Meteorological Service has published its forecast for the coming week, according to which snow is expected to reach the Jerusalem mountains and even the city itself this coming Saturday morning.

The Meteorological Service said that starting on Thursday, winter weather will strike Israel, which will get worse moving into the weekend.

The low temperatures and precipitation are expected to cause snow in the mountainous areas of northern and central Israel.

The snow will begin in the northern Golan Heights on the night between Thursday and Friday, and on Friday it is expected to reach the mountains of the Galilee and even the city of Safed.

On the night between Friday and Saturday, temperatures will continue to drop and snow will fall in the north of the country and possibly even in places above 500-600 meters in altitude and in the high central mountains.

Towards Saturday morning, the snow level will decrease further and will probably also reach the Jerusalem mountains and the city itself.

Temperatures will continue to drop over the course of Shabbat and snow will continue to fall in the northern and central mountains.

However, the Meteorological Service clarified that "for a quantitative forecast of snow accumulation, we must wait another day or two for higher-resolution models."

"The forecast for low temperatures seems to have a fairly high level of certainty, but the expected amounts of precipitation that will affect the snow accumulation are still in question."