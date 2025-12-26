The recent string of sunny days will end this weekend, as the weather turns cold and rainy, with a risk of flooding.

Friday will be partly cloudy with a slight drop in temperatures and light local rainfall in northern Israel and along the coastline.

Friday night will see rainfall in northern and central Israel, with the rain gradually spreading to the northern Negev.

The forecast also predicts that on Saturday, a significant storm system will bring heavy rains from the north to the Negev, along with strong winds and a noticeable drop in temperatures.

During the afternoon hours, there is a risk of flooding in the Judean Desert and Dead Sea areas, as well as coastal flooding along the southern coastline.

On Sunday, intermittent rain is expected across the country, gradually decreasing in the afternoon. There may be snowfall on Mount Hermon.

Monday will see additional rains, mostly in northern and central Israel. Later on Monday, the rain will spread to the Dead Sea and northern Arava areas.

Israel Police issued a special notice warning about two main waves of extreme weather: the first from Saturday to Sunday afternoon, and the second on Monday.

The first storm system is expected to peak on the night between Saturday and Sunday, primarily in the Gaza border area, northern Negev, and the Dead Sea region, and carries a risk of significant flooding.

Police forces will be deployed on main routes to provide assistance and guidance and recommend that the public closely follow road closures and real-time warnings.

The police also issued several guidelines to the public, urging that people follow weather forecasts and adjust travel or excursion plans accordingly, and avoid non-essential travel and visits to areas prone to flooding. Police also stressed that it is strictly prohibited to cross flooded roads, water channels, or large puddles, due to the danger to life.

In addition, the public is urged not enter elevators or underground parking lots during flooding, and to adjust driving speed to road conditions and drive with caution.