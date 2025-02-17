The Meteorological Service updated today (Monday) that the cold wave, which was expected to hit Israel starting on Thursday, will be delayed and will only arrive on Saturday.

According to the forecast, a regular winter system is expected to begin on Thursday, but the main cold front will only arrive on Saturday, most likely in the latter half of the day. Snow is expected in the northern and central mountains, including the Jerusalem area, on Saturday night and Sunday.

In the north, snow is possible in mountains above 500 meters in altitude while in the central mountains, snow is expected to fall above 600 meters in altitude. Snow will also reach the Jerusalem mountains and the city itself – for the first time since March 2022.

However, before the cold wave, a slight warming is expected on Tuesday. On Wednesday, there will be a change in the trend, with a slight drop in temperatures. In the afternoon, drizzle to light rain is possible, mainly along the coastal plain, and at night, and scattered showers are expected from the north of the country to the northern Negev.

On Thursday, it will be mostly cloudy, with scatterted from the north of the country to the northern Negev, and isolated thunderstorms are expected, mainly in the north. Strong winds will blow in most areas, and in the south there may be haze. Temperatures will drop further, and they will be lower than usual for the season. Snow will fall on Mount Hermon, and in the evening, snow is also possible in the northern Golan Heights.