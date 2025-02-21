United States Envoy for Hostages Adam Boehler has warned Hamas to return the body of hostage Shiri Bibas.

Hamas said that the bodies of Shiri, her young sons Ariel and Kfir, and Oded Lifshitz would be released to Israel on Thursday. Though the bodies of Oded, Ariel, and Kfir were returned, the body in the coffin labeled as that of Shiri Bibas was not Shiri's, nor was it the body of any of the other Israeli hostages: Hamas returned three bodies of hostages, and one anonymous body.

Boehler warned: "It's a clear violation, and if I have one piece of advice for Hamas now, it's not only you need to release her body" but that they must release everyone still held in Gaza.

Hamas is still holding American-Israeli Idan Alexander, as well as the bodies of four other American hostages. Idan "needs to come home," Boehler stressed.

"If I were them, I'd release everybody, or they're going to face total annihilation right now," he added.