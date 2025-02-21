Meitar Eliyahu, widow of fallen IDF soldier Sergeant First Class (res.) Yedidya Eliyahu , who fell in battle in Gaza, has announced her engagement to Baruch Tzuri Noked of Hebron.

"Thank you, blessed G-d; we are happy and excited to announce to the world that we, Baruch Tzuri Noked and Meitar Eliyahu, are engaged. 'You, G-d, make miracles.'"

Yedidya Eliyahu, 25, was a resident of Karnei Shomron and fought in the Combat Engineering Corps' Battalion 8170; he fell in battle in November 2023. He and his wife were parents of two girls at the time of his death; she gave birth to their third child, a son, in March 2024.

The son of Rabbi Yoram Eliyahu from Jerusalem's Kiryat Moshe neighborhood, he studied in the hesder yeshiva in Tzfat, and was called to reserve duty on the first day of the war.

"He was a man of spirit, who loved the Torah and loved his work," said Yigal Lahav, head of Karnei Shomron.