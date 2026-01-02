When Zvika Greenglick sang to his son Shauli, it was not a performance but a father laying bare his heart. The song he chose, “Da Bni Ahuvi - Know, My Beloved Son," became a message of faith, mercy, and unwavering love.

The lyrics give voice to harsh accusations - “They will tell you that you were torn from my heart… They will stand firmly on every mistake of yours… Now there is no way back." These are the familiar voices of shame and self-blame, magnifying failure and despair.

But the song answers them with quiet strength: “Do not listen to them. Do not believe them."

The words do not deny responsibility. They admit truthfully that there are regrets and choices that could have been different. Yet they refuse to let truth turn into rejection. At the core stands a promise no failure can erase:

“Know, my beloved son, you were never torn from my heart. Forever you are mine - a child of grace, a delight."

Through his song, Zvika pushed back against a world quick to judge, reminding his son that beneath every painful truth lies a deeper one - love. The closing line becomes a father’s creed: “It is true that I love justice, but above that, I love mercy."

In singing these words, Zvika told his son - and all who listened - that even when the world says there is no return, a father’s heart says: you never left.