Sergeant Major (Res.) Asael Babad laid to rest

Sergeant Major (Res.) Asael Babad, 38, from Geva Binyamin, was laid to rest on Thursday at the Mount Herzl Military Cemetery in Jerusalem. Babad succumbed to wounds sustained in battle in Rafah several months ago.

His family and friends delivered tearful eulogies, in which they spoke of his simple and deep faith, dedication, good heartedness, and many accomplishments.

Hagit, Asael's wife, eulogized: "As you would always say, that's how G-d wanted it. What great faith you had, without questions or doubts, even when it was tough. You wouldn't complain or say you didn't have strength. You were a man of action, with a G-dly touch. You managed to fix and solve everything. I am so proud of you for the simple simple and brave life. Thank you for the 15 years together, of joint creation, for being my support, for giving me stability in life, and building me a home in every sense."

She added, "You're organs have so much significance by saving other people. I will miss your silent presence, your ability to listen. What a righteous man you were, a man of kindness. How many people have you helped at every hour of the day, without thinking twice. When you were in the reserves, you would say, 'I am doing what I need to do,' simply.

Omer, Asael's brother, said, "You spoke at my son's circumcision about joy and about how there is a need to be thankful and to be happy. To thank G-d for all the kindness, even now, when it is difficult to see it. Thank you for going to defend the people of Israel. Thank you for being a beloved son and for helping Mom and Dad. Thank you for the years you were with us, a talented boy. Thank you for the three months that you let your family and friends tend to you and be with you. Watch over Hagit and the children, may they always be happy. Pray for us that we merit to see the coming of the Messiah and to see you return with the resurrection of the dead."

His sister, Tzruya, added: "You demonstrated what willpower is during your recovery. It turns out you gave us a great gift, you gave use three months to be at your side, to part, to speak, to be together. It was during this time that we discovered you from a different angle, with an open heat. I got to be with you during you final night while you were conscious. You were welcoming to me. You spoke clearly and to the point. We sat together and drank coffee, and these were your final moments of clarity."

She added: "You were a quiet and modest person, you didn't seek attention, but your presence was deep and calming. You did good quietly and modestly, and just like in life, in death, you saved lives with your organs. You always believed that whatever happens is for the good. Even after you were wounded, you said that it's what G-d wants and you accepted it with love. You were a dedicated and loving brother, son, father, and husband.

Asael Babad Photo: Courtesy of the family

Babad served in the battalion's Company D and was injured during operational activity in Gaza several months ago, when he was working alongside a team in the IDF's Gaza Division.

Following his injury, Asael's condition improved significantly and he was transferred for rehabilitation, but over the past week, his condition began to deteriorate.

Asael was a mere two weeks short of his 39th birthday. He is survived by his wife Chagit and his children Tamar, Shai, Ayala, Gilad, and Noga.