Nerya Zingboim, who is currently competing on the Israeli reality show HaMerotz LaMillion (Israel's version of the Amazing Race) with his sister Emunah, moved his followers when he revealed that he had first attempted to be cast on the program three years ago with his best friend, Captain (res.) Shauli Greenglick, of blessed memory.

Greenglick, who famously appeared in an emotional audition in Israel's Rising Star reality singing competition while wearing an IDF uniform, fell in battle in Gaza a short time later.

In a candid post, Zingboim described the special dynamic between him and his best friend, and the feelings that currently follow him on screen.

"Shauli and I tried to get into HaMerotz LaMillion exactly three years ago," Zingboim wrote. "When they asked what was interesting about us, we answered together, of course: the best friends in the world, you haven't seen something like this yet. The closest relationship you'll see. Whoever knows us and the dynamic between us could estimate that this is the best thing humanity could offer."

"Pure genius of two characters that you probably never met in your lives, and if you did, then you were at a show. Shaul went with the time; he went to Rising Star, and I let it go."

Nerya shared that at that moment, he did not understand why they were not accepted to the program, but now he sees things differently: "G-d knows exactly what's right for everyone, apparently. Shaul became one of the most famous singers in the country, and both of his biggest dreams came true: to fight for our country and to be a singer."

Regarding his participation in the program, he shared, "I somehow ended up on the small screen in HaMerotz only now. To finish off what we started then. This is all you, my dear and beloved brother. This is all for you. I hope you're enjoying watching from up there, dear brother. I love and miss you to no end."