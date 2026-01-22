Asa'el Ba'abad, a soldier in the IDF's Netzach Yehuda Battalion who was wounded a few months ago in Gaza, died of his wounds Thursday morning following a deterioration in his condition.

Ba'abad served in the battalion's Company D and was injured during operational activity in Gaza several months ago, when he was working alongside a team in the IDF's Gaza Division.

Following his injury, Asa'el's condition improved significantly and he was transferred for rehabilitation, but over the past week, his condition began to deteriorate.

Asa'el was a mere two weeks short of his 39th birthday. He is survived by his wife Chagit and his children Tamar, Shai, Ayala, Gilad, and Noga.

He will be laid to rest on Thursday at 3:00 p.m. at the Military Cemetery on Mount Herzl.

Moshe Tesler, commander of Battalion 941, mourned: "All of the soldiers and commanders of Battalion 941 embrace the family at this difficult moment."

His town mourned: "Asa'el fought heroically in Gaza, demolishing terror structures while constantly risking himself, and in the past few months fought no less of a battle for recovery. With a very severe injury and horrific pain, he did everything he could to recover and return to his family, out of faith, outstanding determination, to fight on that front as well and to accept the decree."

"We are so sad that his determined battle ended today and that he returned his pure soul to the Creator. We embrace Chagit and the children, who stood heroically and optimistically by his side during these difficult months."