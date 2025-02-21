The American Jewish Committee (AJC) on Thursday called for the terrorist group Hamas to be held accountable for its actions, after the group returned the bodies of Ariel Bibas, Kfir Bibas, and Oded Lifshitz , all murdered while in terrorist captivity in Gaza, while transferring to Israel the body of an anonymous woman claiming it was the body of Ariel and Kfir’s mother, Shiri.

“It is impossible to describe the overwhelming grief, anger, and relief that comes with these murdered hostages finally returning home to their loved ones and the shock of learning that Shiri Bibas is still not home,” said AJC CEO Ted Deutch.

“What should have been long-awaited, joyous reunions have instead become moments of heartbreak, as families now face the unimaginable task of planning funerals.”

“Especially gut wrenching for so many of us is not only the brutal murders of Shiri and Yarden Bibas’s beautiful boys, Ariel and Kfir, but Hamas’ cruel and downright barbaric return of a body that they claimed to be their mother. Their murder, and this added violation of the hostage agreement, is just another horrific example of the unimaginable cruelty that Hamas has inflicted since October 7, 2023. The terror organization’s refusal to confirm their fate for so long was a deliberate act of psychological torture — not only against the Bibas family and their loved ones, but all of Israel and the global Jewish community,” said Deutch.

“Our hearts are with all those who loved Ariel, Kfir, and Oded and all those they loved. We are thinking especially of Yarden Bibas, who was just released from Gaza only to sit shiva for his children as he waits in agony for terrorists to release his wife,” he added.

“Hamas has repeatedly shown the world who they truly are—agents of hate and terror. Their cruelty and callousness was on full display today – this morning at the grotesque rally they held parading the bodies of children in front of anti-Jewish, anti-Israel propaganda and now tonight, as we learn of their horrific attempted deception. They must be held fully accountable for their actions,” concluded Deutch.