Most American Jewish adults are altering their behavior due to fears of antisemitism, according to a new survey commissioned by the American Jewish Committee (AJC) and published Wednesday.

When asked in late 2024, about 56% of respondents said they changed their behavior in the preceding 12 months, up from 46% in 2023 and 38% in 2022.

This figure includes respondents who said they avoided wearing clothing or displaying items that might identify them as Jewish, such as Stars of David; chose not to post content on social media that could reveal their Jewish identity or views on Jewish issues; or stayed away from certain places due to concerns for their safety or comfort as a Jewish person.

The AJC said the survey was designed to capture how American Jews have experienced antisemitism in the year-plus following the outbreak of the war in Gaza. The results largely align with findings from other surveys, further documenting the rise in antisemitism.

The survey was conducted in October and November via a phone and online questionnaire with 1,732 participants meant to be representative of all American Jewish adults, with a margin of error of 3.3%.

Much of the survey focuses on public perceptions and concerns about antisemitism.

Nearly eight in 10 respondents reported feeling at least somewhat less safe in the United States following Hamas’ attack on Israel on Oct. 7, 2023, than they did previously. Seven in 10 said Jews are less secure than they were a year ago, and more than 90% believe antisemitism has increased over the past five years.

“Antisemitism has reached a tipping point in America, threatening the freedoms of American Jews and casting an ominous shadow across our society,” AJC CEO Ted Deutch said in a statement. “This is an all-hands-on-deck moment for leaders across the US. We must act now to protect Jews — and America — from rising antisemitism.”

About a third of respondents said they were the target of antisemitism in the preceding 12 months. This includes people who reported being physically assaulted in an antisemitic attack (2%); targeted with verbal remarks (23%) or social media posts (17%); victims of vandalism or messaging left on your personal property (6%); or subjected to other forms of antisemitism not specifically asked about in the survey (10%).

Of those targeted, 78% said they did not report the incident.

The AJC also conducted a separate survey to assess attitudes about antisemitism among the general US population. Most American adults expressed concern about rising antisemitism, according to responses from approximately 2,100 participants. About seven in 10 said they had heard of the term antisemitism and understood its meaning.

About 95% of American Jewish adults and 90% of all American adults believe that antisemitism is a problem for everyone and that combating it is a shared responsibility.