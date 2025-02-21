Israel's Ambassador to the UN, Danny Danon, called on the UN to condemn the Hamas terrorist organization, after it was announced by the IDF that children Ariel and Kfir Bibas were murdered while captivity, and that an additional body transferred to Israel is not that of their mother, Shiri.

"There are no words that can describe such an atrocity. Hamas not only murdered Ariel and Kfir Bibas in cold blood – a four-year-old boy and a ten-month-old baby – but continues to violate every basic moral value even after their death,” Danon said.

“Instead of returning Shiri, the mother of Kfir and Ariel, Hamas returned an unidentified body, as if it were a worthless shipment. This is a new low, an evil and cruelty with no parallel,” he added.

“The UN Secretary-General, the Security Council and the General Assembly cannot continue to remain silent in the face of Hamas's barbarity. The State of Israel demands a clear and unequivocal condemnation of this heinous crime, and a clear and an immediate demand for the return of Shiri to her family.”

“History will remember well who stood by and remained silent while Hamas trampled on the most basic principles of humanity," stated Danon.

Ariel Bibas was four years old at the time of his death, and Kfir Bibas was ten months old at the time of his death. They were abducted with their mother, Shiri Bibas, from their home in Nir Oz.

Yarden Bibas, Ariel and Kfir's father, went out to protect them and was abducted prior to the abduction of Shiri and the children. Yarden returned as part of the agreement for the return of the hostages on February 1, 2025.