The IDF has announced the deaths of two terrorists attempting to rebuild Hezbollah's military capabilities in southern Lebanon.

On Sunday the IDF struck in the area of Harouf in southern Lebanon, eliminating the terrorist Ali al-Hadi Mustafa al-Haqqani, a senior officer in the Hezbollah terrorist organization's aerial array.

Al-Haqqani had recently been involved in efforts to rehabilitate military infrastructure belonging to Hezbollah’s aerial defense array.

In an additional strike carried out earlier Monday in the Ansariya area in southern Lebanon, the IDF eliminated a terrorist who was involved in attempts to rehabilitate Hezbollah military infrastructure.

"The terrorists' activities constitute a violation of the ceasefire understandings between Israel and Lebanon," the IDF stressed. "The IDF will continue to operate in order to remove any threat against the State of Israel."