Cellular tower inaugurated in Givat Asaf

A new cellular tower was inaugurated this evening in Givat Asaf, located in the Binyamin region. The tower, built by Cellcom in coordination with the Beit El Local Council and the Ministry of Communications, is already providing high-quality and uninterrupted mobile coverage for residents of Beit El, nearby communities, and the thousands of commuters traveling daily along Route 60 and Route 466.

The installation marks a significant improvement in an area that has long struggled with poor cellular reception and frequent disruptions—issues that also posed safety concerns. The Givat Asaf tower is part of a broader infrastructure initiative that aims to establish 23 new cellular towers across Judea and Samaria by 2026, significantly enhancing communication networks in the region.

Shai Alon, head of the Beit El Local Council, welcomed the development, calling it “good news for thousands of residents.” He emphasized the tower’s importance for improving daily life and security, particularly during times of heightened tension. “This is a vital step toward implementing practical sovereignty,” Alon said. “We’re creating a reality of full governance, with infrastructure, planning, and civilian services. I thank Communications Minister Dr. Shlomo Karhi for his leadership and commitment to turning our needs into action.”

Communications Minister Dr. Karhi described the project as part of a larger effort to solidify Israeli presence in Judea and Samaria. “Real sovereignty is expressed through practical steps—like expanding mobile coverage and strengthening infrastructure,” he said. “This is how we improve the quality of life and personal security for residents.”

Cellcom CEO Eli Adadi also spoke at the event, highlighting the company’s role in supporting both civilian and military communication. “We are proud to launch this site, which will help security and emergency services operate more effectively, and ensure reliable connectivity for all our users in the region,” he said.

Lilach Weinstock, Deputy Director General at the Ministry of Communications, noted the broader national context. “With an investment of over 50 million shekels, we are working to expand mobile and fiber-optic coverage across Judea and Samaria, the Jordan Valley, and Israel’s borders,” she said. “This tower is a key part of our national effort to deliver quality service, connectivity, and security to every citizen.”