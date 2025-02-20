Security sources assess that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is preparing to dismiss ISA director Ronen Bar.

According to Yediot Aharonot, Netanyahu has begun including Bar's deputy in the negotiations for the remaining hostages as part of the preparations to appoint him as director of the organization.

Last night, a senior source close to Netanyahu criticized the heads of the negotiation team which worked for the release of the hostages until the establishment of the new team - and especially the head of the ISA. "The success of the agreement to release six of our living hostages in one installment, alongside the return of four deceased hostages, is the result of the Prime Minister's decision to change the composition of the negotiation team."