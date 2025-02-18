A terrorist from Hamas’ Nukhba force, who complained on Sunday of headaches and dizziness, was transferred to Kaplan Hospital in Rehovot, and within hours underwent a head CT scan and an MRI due to suspicions of a stroke.

According to a report on Channel 12 News on Monday, some staff members at the hospital refused to treat the terrorist, who participated in the massacre on October 7, 2023. One of them was an employee whose nephew was killed in the October 7 attack.

The report also said that the treatment of the terrorist - with the highest quality care that Israeli medicine can offer - sparked heated anger among hospital staff.

After the tests, which showed that the terrorist was not suffering a stroke, he was returned to the detention facility at the Sde Teiman base.

The report mentioned that, according to a State Comptroller's report published last year, the waiting time for an MRI in Israel can be several months in many hospitals.

Last week, it was revealed that MK Yulia Malinovsky (Yisrael Beytenu) approached Knesset Speaker Amir Ohana, demanding an urgent discussion on the treatment of terrorists in Israeli hospitals. Malinovsky warned that the current situation creates a sense of insecurity and harms the public health system.

"The current situation is intolerable - Nukhba terrorists are receiving medical treatment in public hospitals, not always life-saving treatment, alongside Israeli citizens, thereby damaging the sense of security of the medical staff and patients," wrote Malinovsky.

She demanded a clear definition of criteria for life-saving treatments versus treatments beyond what is necessary to prevent the exploitation of public health system resources.

"There needs to be a clear guideline that provides only necessary medical treatment, while preventing the exploitation of public health system resources beyond what is required," Malinovsky emphasized.