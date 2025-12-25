A meeting at a Chabad House in Michigan led to the engagement of Naora, the widow of Bechor Swid, who was killed defending the town of Shlomit during the October 7th massacre.

Chabad emissaries in Chicago, Menachem and Feigy Slavutitzky, said, "Surely many of you remember from last year, when we brought Naora Swid and her three daughters here, and Revital Shamir with her children - two widows who lost their husbands on October 7, when they went of their own accord to help during the terrible massacre and were murdered by the terrorists

"During their stay there, a nice young man named Nir came to one of the events - and there he met Naora for the first time. Since then a connection developed between them, and today they joyfully announced that they are engaged and are about to get married! Congratulations Naora! We are all excited and happy for you."

Swid became engaged last week to Nir Frid. She wrote online, "The moment has arrived, after a long period we decided, this is the time. Even if there are many questions and complexities along the way. This is what is right for us, in the end."

"I did not choose Bechor's death in any way," she added, "but I understand more and more that this is life and that's what there is. And from the existing situation I learn to choose rightly, to believe, to see that there is also good, despite the great difficulty and the endless pain. To continue choosing to live together, with both worlds, which will always, always remain. Because this is me and who I am."

"Bechor is an inseparable part of my daughters and of me. And together with his blessing for the path, we will advance and grow and mature and love. Because inside I know this is what he would have wanted for us. And at the end of the day we all need a hug and to love. Bechor sent me Nir, even though I did not think I needed him at all. Over time I understand how significant and important this is for us. We were blessed with Nir, who knows how to hold our complexity and for a year and a half has practically walked with us hand in hand along the way. We faced things and grew and will continue to grow," Swid concluded.