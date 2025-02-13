Dr. Ilia Chorani, Director of the Anesthesia Department at Sharon Hospital, claimed that the medical treatment provided to terrorists in public hospitals in Israel is beyond the bare minimum.

According to him, there is no clear definition of the boundaries of treatment, which leads to comprehensive medical treatments even in non-essential cases.

"I was in reserves in the Sde Teiman detention facility, I saw that in cases like 'just' to save a limb or treat more than that - we are constantly doing more than that," Dr. Chorani told Israel Hayom. He says, "There is no authority that decides the limit, how humane we can be, how much we should treat these terrorists?"

He shares an example of a story he was exposed to: "I encountered a case of a terrorist with a leg injury and there are two options - either to remove the leg, or to perform a complex surgery with vascular, nerve, and bone connections, in both options the terrorist's life remains the same."

"He would not die. The dilemma is whether to amputate his leg, or to operate on him for 20 hours to save the limb. Unfortunately, he is treated in an 'extra' manner, like we did for Sinwar when a malignant brain tumor was discovered in him. It could have been just chemotherapy and let him survive, but instead, we went for a complicated surgery to remove the tumor and did everything to keep him alive."

Following the evidence, MK Yulia Malinovsky (Israel Beyteinu) approached Knesset Speaker Amir Ohana with a request for an urgent discussion on the matter. Malinovsky warns that the current situation creates a sense of insecurity and harms the public health system.

"The current situation is unbearable – terrorists receive medical treatment in public hospitals when it is not always lifesaving treatment, alongside Israeli citizens, harming the sense of security for medical teams and patients," wrote MK Malinovsky.

In her letter, she asks why the Ministry of Health does not act in cooperation with the prison service to establish operating rooms and recovery units in prison facilities, which would allow a complete separation between terrorists and Israeli citizens.

Additionally, she demands a clear definition of criteria for lifesaving treatments versus treatments beyond the necessary, in order to prevent exploitation of public health resources.

"A clear plan should be defined that provides only necessary medical treatment, preventing exploitation of public health resources beyond the necessary," emphasized Malinovsky.