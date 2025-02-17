At least 15 people were injured, but no fatalities were reported following a plane crash at Toronto Pearson International Airport on Monday.

According to Toronto Pearson, the incident occurred during landing and involved a Delta Airlines aircraft arriving from Minneapolis.

A source confirmed to CityNews that there were no deaths resulting from the crash.

One pediatric patient was transported to SickKids Hospital in Toronto, a male patient in his 60s was taken to St. Michael’s Hospital, and a third patient was airlifted to Sunnybrook Health Sciences Centre in Toronto. All three individuals sustained critical injuries, according to CityNews.

Emergency responders dispatched three air ambulance helicopters and two Critical Care Land Ambulances to the scene.

Canada’s Transport Minister Anita Anand stated that 80 passengers were on board the flight.

A source told CityNews that incoming flights are being rerouted to Montreal, and customs services will remain closed for the rest of the day.