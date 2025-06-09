A skydiving plane with 20 individuals on board crashed Sunday afternoon in Coffee County, Tennessee, approximately 60 miles south of Nashville, according to officials from the City of Tullahoma, where the incident occurred. Remarkably, there were no fatalities among the passengers and crew.

The DeHavilland DH-6 Twin Otter aircraft, which departed Tullahoma Airport at approximately 12:30 p.m. local time, experienced a crash that resulted in several people receiving medical treatment, reported CNN.

City spokesperson Lyle Russell confirmed that three individuals were airlifted to hospitals for medical attention, while one person with serious injuries was transported by ground. Russell added in a statement to CNN, “Other minor injuries were treated by first responders” at the scene.

Despite the severity of the crash, Russell emphasized that no one died and no one on the ground was injured. Highway patrol video from the scene depicts significant damage to the aircraft, including a broken-off tail and other detached parts.

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) has launched an investigation into the incident, Russell stated.