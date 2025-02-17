US Central Command (CENTCOM) said on Sunday that the internationally recognized Yemeni government had thwarted an attempt to smuggle Iranian weapons to the Houthi rebels.

“Congratulations to the Coast Guard of the legitimate government of Yemen on their interdiction of Iranian advanced weapon components, drones, and communications gear that was destined for the Iranian backed Houthi terrorists,” CENTCOM said in a statement.

It added that on February 12, the Yemen Coast Guard interdicted a dhow in the Southern Red Sea that was destined for Hodeidah port and reportedly originated in Iran.

“The dhow had a 40-foot container containing qualitative military equipment, including cruise missiles' structures, jet engines used in cruise missiles and suicide drones, reconnaissance drones, in addition to marine radars, a modern jamming system, and an advanced wireless communications system,” said CENTCOM.

In a post on its X account, CENTCOM published pictures of the weapons that had been confiscated.

It has long been believed that Iran is planning to use the Houthis to take over Yemen and seize the key strategic port of Aden , which controls the entrance to the Red Sea and ultimately to the Israeli resort city of Eilat.

Iran denies it is backing the Houthis and has also denied that Tehran provided the Houthi rebels in Yemen with ballistic capabilities.

The Houthi rebels have upped their attacks in the region since October of 2023, having launched drones towards Israel and targeting commercial ships in the Red Sea region in support for Gazans.

In the wake of the uptick in Houthi attacks, the US formed a coalition , made up of more than 20 countries, aimed at safeguarding commercial traffic in the Red Sea from attacks by the Houthis.