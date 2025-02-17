Hezbollah’s leader stated on Sunday that Israeli forces must fully withdraw from Lebanese territory by February 18, asserting that Israel has “no pretext” to maintain a military presence in any position in southern Lebanon, Reuters reported.

In a pre-recorded televised speech, Hezbollah Secretary General Naim Qassem declared, “Israel must withdraw completely on Feb. 18, it has no pretext, no five points or other details... this is the agreement.”

He warned that any Israeli military presence on Lebanese soil beyond the deadline would be considered an occupation.

“Everyone knows how an occupation is dealt with,” Qassem said, though he stopped short of directly threatening renewed attacks against Israel.

Under the ceasefire agreement between Israel and Lebanon, the IDF was supposed to transfer control of the territories it had captured to Lebanon on January 26.

However, due to the fact that Lebanon did not bring enough forces, thus breaching the agreement, the White House announced that the ceasefire would be extended until February 18.

Last Wednesday, senior members of the security cabinet reported that Israel has received approval from the United States to continue the IDF presence at several points in southern Lebanon beyond the February 18 deadline.

Lebanon’s parliamentary speaker Nabih Berri on Thursday rejected Israel's request to maintain a presence in five southern locations beyond the February 18 deadline.

Berri, an ally of Hezbollah, told reporters that the United States had informed him that while Israel would withdraw from the villages it still occupied by February 18, it planned to remain in five locations.

"I informed them in my name and on behalf of President General Joseph Aoun and Prime Minister Judge Nawaf Salam of our absolute rejection of this proposal," Berri stated, according to a release from his office.