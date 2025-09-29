Iran has reaffirmed its commitment to Lebanon and its “resistance movement”, with senior Iranian official Ali Larijani declaring Tehran's readiness to assist "at all levels", the Xinhua news agency reported.

Larijani, who serves as secretary of Iran's Supreme National Security Council, made the statement Sunday during a meeting in Beirut with Hezbollah leader Naim Qassem.

"Iran is present in all forms of support for Lebanon and its resistance," Larijani was quoted as saying by Lebanon's official National News Agency.

Qassem expressed gratitude for Iran’s ongoing backing, stating that Lebanon remains steadfast in the face of threats from the United States and Israel. Hezbollah, he added, "remains open to dialogue with all parties and is ready for cooperation with those confronting" Israel.

Larijani arrived in Beirut on Saturday and held talks with Lebanese Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri.

Iran is a major sponsor of the Hezbollah terrorist organization and in the past has vowed to always support the group.