Senior members of the security cabinet have reported that Israel has received approval from the United States to continue the IDF presence at several points in southern Lebanon beyond the expected ceasefire date of February 18.

Kan reports that according to senior officials, the Israeli and American teams discussed the matter before and during the meeting last week between Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and U.S. President Donald Trump. Preliminary understandings were reached, and further work is expected to close the details.

The senior officials noted that the IDF presence in parts of southern Lebanon was necessary to ensure the security of the residents of the north, and that the United States understood this.

Earlier today, the Lebanese television station LBCI reported that the monitoring committee for the implementation of the ceasefire had received a request from Israel to leave IDF forces in some positions in southern Lebanon until February 28, but Lebanon had flatly rejected the request.