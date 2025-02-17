Chef Orel Lati on Sunday evening surprised the five IDF lookouts who were recently released from Hamas captivity and organized a special evening for them including a festive meat dinner.

The event was held in honor of Lati’s birthday, who decided to dedicate the celebration to the five friends who experienced the harsh captivity - Agam Berger, Daniella Gilboa, Liri Albag, Naama Levy, and Karina Ariev.

The event was also attended by singer and composer Idan Amedi, who was seriously injured during the fighting in Gaza, and who came to sing for the lookouts.

Amedi spoke with the released soldiers and said to them, "First of all, share, talk, keep your loved ones close to you. Try to disconnect from all the nonsense out there. I love you with all my heart. I wish for you to enjoy good lives with God's help."

Lati told Arutz Sheva-Israel National News, "With God's help, I am celebrating my 27th birthday, and this is the perfect birthday gift. It was an amazing evening; I was privileged to make them a festive meal and enjoyed every moment, and I am thankful for this opportunity that has come my way."