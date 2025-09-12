עידן עמדי מקפיץ את הקהל ערוץ 7

Singer Idan Amedi took the stage Thursday evening for his second concert at Yarkon Park in Tel Aviv, captivating an audience of some 30,000 reservists, their families, wounded IDF soldiers, and bereaved families.

The performance was dedicated entirely to honoring those who have risked their lives and made significant sacrifices for the security of the State of Israel.

The event marked the conclusion of Amedi’s two-night appearance at Yarkon Park, which drew a combined audience of approximately 60,000 people.