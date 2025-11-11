עידן עמדי שר את השיר "נגמר" להדר גולדין ז"ל Stateview.tv

At the funeral of IDF Lt. Hadar Goldin at the military cemetery in Kfar Saba, Israeli singer and songwriter Idan Amedi performed his emotional song “Nigmar” (“It’s Over”) beside the officer’s grave.

Amedi, who is also an IDF reservist, sang during the ceremony held on Tuesday, as Goldin - who was killed in battle in Rafah during Operation Protective Edge - was finally laid to rest after his body was returned to Israel 11 and a half years after his abduction.

Among the lyrics Amedi sang were the words: “There’s a country beside Jerusalem, where war still rages on, because people there lose their sight, waiting for no heroes in any corner. It’s over.”