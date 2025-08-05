Singer and songwriter Idan Amedi addressed the recent controversy surrounding his statements about the artists' petition calling for an end to the war in Gaza, during a screening event for a new film documenting his personal journey - from his severe injury in the Gaza Strip to his recovery. The film will air on Tuesday evening on Keshet 12.

“There was a bit of a mess yesterday,” Amedi began. “I see the spins trying to paint my words as though I’m paving the way for endless war. I want to say clearly - these are lies.”

Amedi emphasized his personal background: “I’m 37 years old, and I’ve fought in three wars since I was 19. I’ve lost brothers, friends, and subordinates. I hate wars. My entire adult life has been dedicated to bringing hostages home - some of this work is known to the public, and some was done behind the scenes.”

He reiterated, “Nothing is more important than bringing our hostages home - the living and the dead. My parents, who were central figures in my life, raised my siblings and me with a love for Israel. That’s the lens through which I see the world.”

Addressing the harsh criticism directed at IDF soldiers following the petition, Amedi said, “I won’t stay silent when our soldiers are called war criminals. Those soldiers who jumped into the fire - they are not war criminals. They are our shield, both physically and morally.”

He added, “They protect even those who sign petitions against them. We don’t need moral lectures. We need a home front that supports us and believes we’re doing our best to protect everyone involved. Trust us - our hearts are in the right place.”

Looking forward, Amedi urged the public to shift their focus: “I want to believe that after being exposed to the painful images of Evyatar and Rom, we’ll know to direct our focus to the fight for our abducted brothers and sisters. They are the most important thing.”

On his injury, Amedi reflected, “Recovery has undercurrents, ones that aren’t visible - rebuilding your family, your relationship, the parent you are, and dealing with society’s expectation to return to life and recover quickly. You feel an internal pressure to meet expectations, to live up to the standard you set when you went into battle, to be the hero people want you to be. To all my friends wounded in body and soul, I ask you to be forgiving with yourselves and reflect on what’s happening inside. To those supporting them, be attentive, not judgmental. A storm is raging within them, one that doesn’t always have words.”