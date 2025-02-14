Ofer Calderon , who was released from captivity two weeks ago and had been discharged from Sheba Hospital several days ago, was readmitted to Sheba after contracting the flu which developed into pneumonia.

The Calderon family said that Ofer “is under close monitoring and receiving care from the wonderful medical team.”

“Given his condition and to protect him while he recovers, Ofer is avoiding contact with people except for his brother Nissan and sister-in-law Sharon. The three of them shared Friday night dinner together in his hospital room,” the family said.

They added that Ofer's condition is improving, and he is expected to be discharged from the hospital soon.

Calderon, a resident of Nir Oz, returned from captivity after 484 days. He was kidnapped from his home in the kibbutz on the morning of October 7, 2023, along with his daughter Sahar and son Erez, who were released in the previous deal after 52 days in captivity.

Earlier this week, Ofer Calderon published a statement detailing the challenges he faced during his captivity.

"Immediately after the first deal, the conditions of my captivity, along with many other hostages, worsened significantly. I stayed in tunnels without seeing daylight, had no access to media, experienced severe hunger, and went months without a shower or adequate care," Calderon recounted.

He added, "We must not stop the current deal and must continue to work to free all the hostages. Hamas is a ruthless enemy that will not hesitate to harm hostages left behind. We must get everyone out as quickly as possible."

