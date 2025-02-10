Former hostage Ofer Calderon published a statement detailing the challenges he faced during his captivity.

"Immediately after the first deal, the conditions of my captivity, along with many other hostages, worsened significantly. I stayed in tunnels without seeing daylight, had no access to media, experienced severe hunger, and went months without a shower or adequate care," Calderon recounted.

He added, "We must not stop the current deal and must continue to work to free all the hostages. Hamas is a ruthless enemy that will not hesitate to harm hostages left behind. We must get everyone out as quickly as possible."

Calderon, a resident of Nir Oz, returned from captivity after 484 days. He met his children for the first time at Sheba Medical Center in Tel Hashomer. His daughter Sahar, whom he asked to fight for his release when she was freed in the previous deal, burst into tears: "That's it, Dad, it's over. You're with us now." He then also met his brother and partner, who fought for his release.

He was kidnapped from his home in the kibbutz on the morning of October 7, along with his daughter Sahar and son Erez, who were released in the fourth phase of the previous deal after 52 days in captivity.